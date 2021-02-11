Popularly known as Dee, TikTok star Dazhariaa Quint Noyes, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana died on Monday aged 18 after posting a last video on Instagram. Taking to her Instagram account, she posted a video of herself singing and dancing, before captioning it: “Ok, I know I’m annoying y’all, this is my last post.” Later, in a social media post, her parents confirmed that she had hanged herself, according to the Daily Mail. Also Read - Koo Witnesses 4x Downloads in 6 Months, Founder Says Will Adapt Policies to Maintain Sanctity

A GoFundMe account was set up on Wednesday that included a message about what happened, reportedly from her father Raheem Alla, which read, "I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide."

"I only want to hold you again my little jellybean. Now I come home and your no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels. She was my little best friend and I wasn't prepared in no way, to bury my child. She was so happy and would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road.I have to let you fly with the angels. Daddy love you," Alla added.

She also ran a beauty shop through her Instagram account where she had 112,000 followers. On YouTube, she had a page named bxbygirldee where she would vlog about her life and attempt viral challenges.

Shocked and saddened by her death, fans sent condolences messages on her YouTube page. One comment read, “Your we’re definitely my favorite YouTube, tiktoker. It breaks my hurt so much to hear that this happened. it’s going to take me a while to get over that fact that this happened. This honestly broke my hurt so much.”

‘RIP sweet beautiful girl. Thank you for sharing your life with us. I wish it was easier for you. My condolences to your loved ones,’ another TikTok user said.