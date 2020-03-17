While people across the globe are staying indoors and living a life of self-quarantine, fame-hungry youngsters are wasting no time to cash in on the opportunity to gain instant publicity. And it seems to have worked! Also Read - Newly-Married Man Dies While Performing Stunts On A Speeding Tractor For TikTok Video

22-year-old influencer, Ava Louise is now going viral for a bizarre stunt while taking part in the so-called ‘coronavirus challenge.’ In the video, Louise is seen licking a toilet seat, allegedly while in a plane bathroom to prove that the COVID-19 virus couldn’t harm her and flashes the victory sign after the stunt. Also Read - Happy Holi 2020: Sunny Leone Shares TikTok Dance Video From The Celebrations - Watch

“Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane,” she said. Also Read - Trending News Today March 05, 2020: TikTok Video Helps Missing Andhra Man Reunite With His Family After Six Years

Watch the video here:

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane 🥰😅 pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

Louise has over 21,000 followers on TikTok and a further 160,000 followers on Instagram. What’s more shocking is that after her video went viral, some others decided to follow her too: Yeah she is in for Corona Challenge😝😍 This is on a plane too and i think she did better than her #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/mnX8l7DWP5 — Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) March 16, 2020 pic.twitter.com/7Y9Dw57ySd — kevin nguyen (@twomad) March 16, 2020 Many on social media who were visibly disturbed, expressed their disgust and slammed her for using fears over the pandemic to boost her following: This why it’s a pandemic!! All for likes? 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4pTvgoyN90 — HizWillOfficial (@HizWill) March 15, 2020

People are really licking airplane bathroom toilet seats for tik toks? It’s all fun and games until you start coughing… — Skai (@skaijackson) March 15, 2020

People are licking toilets as a challenge in 2020 during the Corona outbreak… What the hell is wrong with you people. pic.twitter.com/xzJy3oMaCV — Skoll Shorties (@Skoll_Shorties) March 15, 2020

ughh some pple are really really gross just 2 become " famous " on tik tok !! !! like 4 real you guys be licking airplanes' toilets 4 ur videos ?! ?! we need to stop the corona virus not spread it !! !! please you guys don't even dare 2 kiss other people cause ew !! !! 😳🥴 🤢🤮 — ♡ ACO ♡ (@AcoPensal) March 15, 2020

I just saw a video with some girl licking an airplane toilet seat, an airplane toilet! and she called it the corona virus challenge. Tf?! 😳 I just can’t.

Social media really has people acting like fools. Why are you putting your tongue on any toilet seat?! — Chereese Cross (@chereesecross) March 16, 2020

Louise later confirmed on Twitter she participated in the challenge for social ‘clout’ also said she ‘can’t get coronavirus because ‘the gays [and] rich blonde bitches are immune’.

My mom on the phone this morning : Ava why did you start the coronavirus challenge?

Me: clout …….and she was like bet going to the lawyer to trademark it 😂 — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 15, 2020

She also claimed the toilet seat had been cleaned with bleach and wasn’t a health risk.

Talking to Insider, she said, “I just wanted more attention than this corona bitch but she’s good,” she said. “So I capitalised off her. And now I’m, like, global news. My mum told me she’s proud of me”, she added.

Meanwhile, despite all the outrage, Louise reportedly made $4000 from the publicity generated. Things people do for attention!