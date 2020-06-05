Drawing irk across social media platforms, TikTok star-turned-BJP leader Sonali Phogat was caught on camera slapping, abusing and hitting with her slipper an official of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee while inspecting a farmers’ market in Haryana. The incident took place on Friday when Phogat went with a list of farmers’ complaints to Sultan Singh, whom she accused of making objectionable comments in the now viral video. Also Read - #BlackLivesMatter Suffers Huge Blow as White Teens Mimic Black Man's Gruesome Murder in TikTok's 'George Floyd Challenge'

Continuing with her assault while the police and other bystanders stood and watched, Phogat is seen furiously landing blows on Singh while he pleaded with her, saying that he would note the complaints and address them. Taking to his Twitter handle, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared the video with the caption, “hocked to see BJP Leader

@sonaliphogatbjp hitting out at a market committee secretary at Hisar with her slippers. It’s nothing but arrogance. @mlkhattar Govt should take strict action against her for going against d principles of the party. An FIR should be filed against her (sic).” Also Read - 'They Cry For An Elephant But Have No Empathy For A Woman': Twitter Enraged After Pregnant Safoora Zargar Denied Bail Yet Again

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted in Hindi which roughly translated to, “Khattar Saheb, are Haryana employees living only to be humiliated by your leaders? Are Haryana employees servants of BJP? Are employees animals? When will you take action? Know that the people of Haryana will not forgive you (sic).”

Singh told the reporters, “She said look at me and talk. Do you know me, she asked. I said I know you fought the polls from Adampur. I have noted everything and will get things done, I told her. Then she asked me, why did you oppose me in the elections? I have no family in Adhampur, I told her. I said, how will I vote in your constituency and you are blaming me so long after the elections. She then started saying, “You are abusing me.”

Notably. Phogat lost to Congress’s Kuldeep Bishnoi in 2019 after unsuccessfully contesting the Haryana assembly election as a BJP candidate.