A TikTok user who goes by the name Sameer Khan had posted a video talking about how wearing a mask doesn't protect one against the coronavirus which is rapidly growing all across the world claiming lives and has brought the world economy to a standstill. Now, the same TikTok user has been tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video that he posted earlier, he asked his followers to have faith in God and not in a 'piece of cloth'. A report in the Times of India suggests that Khan is an electrician by profession and he had been distributing vegetables in his area among the needy without taking any precautions like wearing a mask. On Friday, after being tested positive for the coronavirus, he got admitted to Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. Currently, the officials are tracing other people who got in contact with him recently.

There are strict and clear WHO guidelines over the usage of masks and gloves while walking out in emergency situations as the infection keeps growing everywhere in the world. The Indian Health Ministry has also issued guidelines about maintaining hygiene, cleanliness, washing hands repeatedly, practising social distancing and wearing masks while stepping out of homes. Let’s follow and stay safe!