From Ramdas Athvale's 'Go Corona Go' to ladies singing bhajan 'Corona bhaag jaa', Indian have come with unique ways to fight pandemic coronavirus. Now, they have resorted to a new trick to fight COVID-19 and TikTok is flooded with such viral videos. In the clips, people have made corona effigy out potatoes and matchsticks and are burning it with a candle or diya in an attempt to ward off the evil.

The potato is stabbed with various matchsticks and looks similar to the voodoo doll and reflects the shape of the virus. The video is set to the tunes of 'Ja Corona Ja, Ja Corona JA Ja Ja' which is created by TikTok user Nitin Jani.

Following state-Centre consensus over the extension of the ongoing lockdown, a plan has been drawn up to categorise the country into three different zones: Red, orange and green, based on the number of positive cases being reported. The total cases of coronavirus in India has reached up to 9,152 and death toll has risen to 308.