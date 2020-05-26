Hyderabad: Of late, TikTok came under massive criticism for its problematic and inappropriate videos, but the video-sharing social networking app proved to be a blessing for a family in Telangana. Also Read - Ouch! 'Will You Marry Me' Singer Jason Derulo Breaks Front Teeth in TikTok Challenge Gone Wrong | Watch Video

Thanks to a video shared on TikTok, a 60-year-old hearing and speech impaired man, who had gone missing over two years ago from Telangana, was traced in Punjab and reunited with his family on Sunday.

The happy reunion came about through one of the many video clips shared on TikTok to highlight food distribution among the needy during the lockdown in Punjab.

As per the police, Roddam Venkateshwarlu, a resident of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, had gone missing in 2018 when he left his house in search of a daily-wage job. The family lodged a police complaint but gave up hope after a futile search.

However, his sons spotted him in a TikTok video shot shared by a policeman, as part of the social service work to distribute food among beggars and people living on the streets.

The man’s son Peddiraju approached his state’s police, who got in touch with their Punjab counterparts and after confirming that the man featured in the video is Venkateshwarlu issued the former a movement pass to travel down to Ludhiana in a car on Saturday.

“I was so happy to meet my father after such a long time. It was painful to see him begging on the roads, but thank God we finally found him,” Peddiraju said.

He also thanked Punjab Police for helping them reunite with their father.

(With agency inputs)