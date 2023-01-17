Home

TikTok Video of Air Hostess Moments Before Deadly Nepal Plane Crash Goes Viral

Nepal Plane Crash Viral Video: The air hostess Oshin Ale (24), who was also a popular TikToker in Nepal, was among the four cabin crew killed in the deadly mishap. The video which is being circulated on social media showed the air hostess smiling and posing on the plane. Watch.

Nepal Plane Crash: Days after 68 people lost their lives when a domestic flight 9N-ANC ATR-72 crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, a video of an air hostess aboard the ill-fated Yeti Airline plane has emerged on social media. The air hostess Oshin Ale (24), who was also a popular TikToker in Nepal, was among the four cabin crew killed in the deadly mishap. The video which is being circulated on social media showed the air hostess smiling and posing on the plane.

“The Air hostess in #YetiAirlinesCrash. Live life to the fullest as long as you are alive because death is unexpected! Just sharing TikTok video of Air Hostess Oshin Magar who lost her life in #NepalPlaneCrash today. Rest in Peace !!” a Twitter user wrote, sharing the video.

The Air hostess in #YetiAirlinesCrash Live life to the fullest as long as you are alive because death is unexpected! Just sharing TikTok video of Air Hostess Oshin Magar who lost her life in #NepalPlaneCrash today जहां भी रहो ऐसे ही रहो!

Rest in Peace !!💐#Nepal #planecrash pic.twitter.com/Bh6DBDnhnt — Deep Ahlawat 🇮🇳🎭 (@DeepAhlawt) January 15, 2023

Note: India.com does not claim the authenticity of the video.

Told Her Not To Go To Work, Says Air Hostess’ Father

The air hostess’ family was preparing to celebrate Maghe Sankranti festival at home when the news of the plane crash reached them. Speaking to news agency PTI, Oshin’s father Mohan Ale Magar, a retired Indian Army personnel, recalled that he had told her early in the morning not to go to work on a special day. But she insisted on celebrating the festival after completing two flights on that fateful day.

Oshin had been working with Yeti Airlines for two years. Originally from Madi in Chitwan, she was living in Kathmandu after starting her job and had also invited her parents to stay with her in the capital for the last six months.

Oshin has two sisters and one brother. She is the eldest daughter among four siblings. Her brother is just four years old. She took her brother and sisters to Kathmandu for their education. She studied at Oxford College in Gaindakot and in India and graduated as an air hostess from Sahara Air Hostess Academy in Kathmandu. Oshin got married two years ago in Pokhara and her husband is currently in the UK.