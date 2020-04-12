The coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 1.5 million people across the globe and has killed more than 109,918 people globally while over 4 lakh people have recovered. The health sector from across the globe is on their toes 24/7 and doctors, nurses and paramedics are leaving no stone unturned to save as many people as they can. Also Read - Coronavirus: Five Stray Cats Caught From COVID-19 Ward of a Hospital in Kerala Die, Organs to be Examined

The fact that the healthcare workers remain the closest to patients who are COVID-19 positive, there is a huge risk for them to get infected as well. Although all governments from across the globe have been trying their best to make sure that the medical staff does not fall short of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the increasing number of COVID-19 patients has lead to a shortfall of the equipment.

This has raised a huge concern for the medical health workers globally and they are also worried about the quality of PPE being provided to them. However, looks like amid the tension, the healthcare workers have come up with an innovative idea to deal with the problem of shortage of PPE.

A male nurse from Seattole, Washington, named Henry Tieu, shared a TikTok video in which the medical worker is seen ‘seducing’ the government and Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for ‘appropriate PPE and hazard pay’, according to reports.



In the video, we see the male surse Henry hanging a COVID-19 sign by the door and then dancing slowly to the beats of the music. He can be seen sliding and stretching on the medical equipment nearby in the hospital area. The video has been breaking the Internet.

Countries which are worst hit by coronavirus are US, UK, Spain and China. In India, it has infected more than 8,500 people and has taken away more than 273 lives.