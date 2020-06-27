There is nothing more wholesome to watch than grandparents’ cute antics breaking the Internet and with coronavirus lockdown bringing the elderly and their grandchildren together, one video we can’t stop watching on loop is the TikTok video of 18-year-old Lewis James Leigh dancing with his 76-year-old grandmother, Phyllis Leigh. Shot in April this year, the video grabbed over 4 million views and 1.1 million likes on TikTok while still going strong and sprinkling smiles and positivity amid the COVID-19 gloom. Also Read - COVID-19: Record 18,552 Cases Detected in India in Last 24 Hours, Total Tally Zooms Past 5,00,000; Deaths Stand at 15,685

Part-time Nando's worker, Leigh was dropping groceries off to his grandmoom's house when the idea of a quick TikTok video struck him. Maintaining social distance as he stood outside the house while his grandmom stood at the door step, Leigh started grooving on the cue to the popular tune of Laxed (Siren Beat) by Jawsh 685 and the adorable old rockstar behind him followed.

Dressed in a grey robe, Leigh's grandmom looked a sight to behold as she matched steps perfectly with her grandson, putting all the millennials to shame. The British resident elaborated in the caption, "so today I went to get my nans essential groceries and when I delivered them we made a tiktok lol #fyp #foryou #nan #uk #grandma (sic)." Later, he shared the same on Instagram and captioned it, "I think this video deserves to be on my insta feed lol , me and my nan made a quick tiktok while I was dropping off her groceries a couple of days ago and everyone seemed to like it 🙂 (sic)"

Speaking to Good Morning America, Leigh shared, “Everyone just saying it’s a wholesome video. It’s upsetting because my grandmother lives on her own so the highlight of her week is when my family and I visit.” However, he too was amazed at his Nan’s performance. He said, “I did not expect her to pick it up so quick,” Lewis said. “I thought the exercise would be good for her.”