US: Century-Old Time Capsule Found in Ohio Fire Station, Here’s What’s Inside

A group of off-duty firefighters from the Marion Fire Department last week discovered a time capsule dating back 118 years while removing the cornerstone, as reported by the New York Post.

Officials discovered four old local newspapers from 118 years ago. Photo/ Facebook: City of Marion Ohio Fire Department:

In a fascinating turn of events, a fire station in United States’ Ohio, which was scheduled for demolition, unveiled something precious that will leave a lasting memory for the people of the state.

The firefighters discovered the copper box, which contained several items of historical significance, including four newspapers from 118 years ago, a fire department roster from 1905, and nine turn-of-the-century fireman badges, among other things. An event was organized to publicly open the century-old box.

Inside the copper box, officials also found the original property lease from Marion Power Shovel to the City of Marion, a letter from the fire chief confirming the laying of the cornerstone on July 20, 1905, and an invitation letter from the Delphos Fire Department (DFD) to the Northwestern Ohio Volunteer Fireman’s Association Fireman’s Games from 1878.

The Marion Fire Department shared images of the discovered items on Facebook and expressed their gratitude to everyone who visited the downtown area to witness the station and the opening of the time capsule. They used a pair of tin snips to easily open the box and were thrilled with the results.

“Inside the box, very well preserved were many items- Including- (9) turn of the century era Marion Fire Department badges. The original lease for the property from the Marion Power Shovel to the City of Marion. An 1878 invitation from the Delphos Fire Department for the “Northwestern Ohio Volunteer Fireman’s Association Fireman’s Games” A roster of 1905 City Officials. 4 Marion Daily Star Newspapers from July of 1905. A contract from 1905 between the City of Marion and James B Luke to build the Fire Station. An agenda from the Second Annual Marion Fire Department Ball dated April 24, 1905,” the caption reads.

A Facebook user expressed amazement at witnessing pieces of history in such a well-preserved condition. They also thanked the fire department for sharing the news on the microblogging site.

Another user expressed hope that the fire department would create a special spot for the time capsule in their new building.

“Thank you for allowing us to watch! I was surprised there was so much history in that little box,” commented a third person.

Many Facebook users expressed their gratitude to the fire department for sharing the details and images of the time capsule.

Not The First Time Capsule

This is not the first time that a time capsule has been discovered in the US. In February of this year, a 116-year-old time capsule was found during the demolition of Illini Hall at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. Authorities confirmed that the box dates back to 1907. School officials stated that the time capsule was discovered by workers during the demolition process.

