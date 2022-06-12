Indore: Anil Bhalla — an Indore-based man and a literal custodian of time is making headlines for his exclusive curio collection of about 650 clocks. Looking at the display of his collection, some of them can be dated to far back to the age of antiquity, that is, almost 200 years old. Speaking to news agency ANI, Bhalla said, “Some clocks were brought by my grandfather from abroad and later my father also started collecting them. I collected them as well. Some are over 200 years old. All clocks are in working condition.”Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Two Men Rape Girl, Live-Stream Act To Friend

Well, this not the only thing he collects. He added that he also has some old fans, lamps and bikes too. "Apart from watches, I have old fans which earlier used to have a wooden lamp and three blades, moreover I also have a bicycle dating back to the second world war, and also an old BMW bike which is in working condition."

In 2013, he engraved his name in the Limca Book Of Records for such a wonderful collection of clocks.

The Antique Collection

The clocks on his vintage exhibit are all in different sizes and are different models. Some timepieces are imported and some are even hand-made. The range vary in every type of clock, even the ones with pendulum; some run on balance while others with a steel ball.

There is no shying away from the fact that keeping such period pieces in perfect working condition calls for high maintenance. Bhalla elaborated that to maintain these, sometimes artisans and mechanics come from Chennai and Mumbai to repair the clockwork and preserve them.

Keeping Time For Future

Bhalla is of the opinion that this unique collection can someday be turned into a museum by the future generation. According to ANI, he said, “I will tell my generation after me that if they can’t handle it, then keep it in a safe locked or make it their museum.”

People often visit his store to purchase some of the beauties from his collection, but Bhalla remains attached to his timepieces he has been preserving since so long. A literal timekeeper, he has preserved time from 200 years ago and comprehending the essence, wishes to keep it safe for future as well.

(With inputs from ANI)