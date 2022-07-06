New Delhi: Tina Dabi, the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2015 topper, on Wednesday took charge as the Collector of Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan. Prior to this, Dabi was posted in Jaipur. The IAS officer shared the update along with a set of pictures on social media after taking charge of the new office. “Joined as District Collector and Magistrate Jaisalmer today,” Tina Dabi wrote on Twitter.Also Read - Viral Video: 3 Desi Boys Dance to Barso Re, Leave Netizens in Splits. Watch

The IAS officer was recently in news for her wedding to fellow officer Dr Pradeep Gawande in April. The wedding pictures of the celebrity IAS couple had gone viral on social media in which the couple could be seen wearing white costumes. The couple tied the knot with Dr BR Ambedkar's picture as a witness and promised to stay together for their lifetime.

A few weeks ago, Tina Dabi shared glimpses from her wedding and said, “Finally, my wedding album is here. Happy to share those memorable days with you all. Dated: 21st and 22nd April 2022.” Tina Dabi followed this up with a second set of images with the same caption.

The IAS officer duo had announced their relationship on social media last month with an image on Instagram in which Tina Dabi wrote, “I am wearing the smile you gave me fiance”, tagging Dr Pradeep Gawande.

Tina Dabi was earlier married to IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan who secured the second rank in the 2015 UPSC exams. They got divorced in 2021. Dabi is the first Dalit to top the civil services exam. She cleared the UPSC exam in her first attempt.