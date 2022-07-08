New Delhi: We all need vacation from time to time to deal with our burnout due to our busy schedule as it helps us to reset and start things fresh. IAS Tina Dabi and husband Pradeep Gawande (also IAS) are no different either. Over two months after getting married, the IAS couple jetted off to Goa to enjoy a little beach time. Tina Dabi shared glimpses of her recent vacation in Goa on social media that now make us want to pack our bags and get lost in those beaches.Also Read - Tina Dabi's Ex-Husband Athar Aamir Khan Gets Engaged To Dr Mehreen Qazi. See Latest Pictures

Tina Dabi’s vacation pics from Goa

Tina Dabi posted a series of pictures titled “Becoming one with the waves” on Instagram from her Goa trip. In the first picture, the newly married IAS couple can be seen holding hands while the second photo showed the luxury villa with a private pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Dabi (@dabi_tina)

Tina Dabi, a 2016 batch IAS officer, married Pradeep Gawande, a 2013 batch officer, in April. Tina Dabi is currently posted as Joint Secretary, Finance (Taxation) Department in Jaipur, while her husband Pradeep Gawande is Director of Archaeology and Museum Department, Jaipur.

Tina Dabi, who had topped the 2015 UPSC exam, was earlier married to Athar Amir Khan, who had secured the second position in civil service examinations in the same year. Tina Dabi and Athar Amir Khan had tied the knot in 2018 and parted ways in August 2021.