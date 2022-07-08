New Delhi: Celebrated IAS Officer Tina Dabi recently tied the knot with Dr Pradeep Gawande in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaipur. Soon after the news, Tina Dabi’s ex-husband announced his engagement with Dr Mehreen Qazi. The second topper of the 2015 UPSC batch took to his Instagram handle and posted a beautiful picture with Mehreen from their engagement ceremony. The IAS officer, currently posted in Srinagar as Municipal Commissioner is originally from Anantnag in Kashmir. He has studied electrical engineering from IIT Mandi. After that, he started preparing for UPSC.Also Read - Meet Mehreen Qazi, IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan's Would-be Wife | See Pictures & Videos

Athar Aamir Khan and Dr Mehreen Qazi’s engagement pictures

Who is Dr. Mehreen Qazi?

Mehreen, a native of Umar Colony in Srinagar’s Lal Bazar, is currently working at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Center in New Delhi.

She has an MD (Doctor of Medicine) and attained her degrees in the UK and Germany.

Besides, the medico is also active in the fashion industry and quite popular on Instagram with over 319K followers.

Tina Dabi and Athar’s divorce

Tina Dabi and Athar had tied the knot in 2018 after dating for years. The now-exes, according to media reports, first met in 2015 in New Delhi at the IAS felicitation ceremony. While Tina Dabi topped the 2015 UPSC exam, Athar stood second on the civil services recruitment exam.

In November 2020, the couple filed for divorce in a Jaipur court, which was officialised in August 2021.

Athar and Tina Dabi were initially posted in the same town – Bhilwara, Rajasthan. Later, Dabi was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad in the state’s Sri Ganganagar.