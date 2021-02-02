New Delhi: If you’re tired of bending and tying your shoelaces again and again, Nike has a perfect solution for you with its first fully hands free shoe named the ‘Nike GO FlyEase’ and comes under the FlyEase sneaker line. Also Read - Cardi B's Viral Video has 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' Playing in Background, Desi Tweeple React Hilariously

As per reports, Nike's first FlyEase shoe was launched in 2015— which was introduced after the company received a letter from a 16-year-old boy with Cerebral Palsy in 2012. He told them that his dream was to go to college without having to worry about someone coming to tie his shoes every day, and three years later, the brand's first laceless, adaptive shoe was introduced.

And, now after half a decade, Nike has introduced the Nike Go FlyEase, which is the brand's first-ever hands-free sneaker, designed to remove the barrier to entry that lacing brings to some athletes with disabilities. Behind the shoe's smooth motion is a bi-stable hinge that enables the shoe to be secure in fully open and fully closed states.

During the launch event of the shoe, American Paralympic athlete and member of Nike’s FlyEase innovations team, Sarah Reinersten said, “We kept wanting to create something new and different. If we could create something you didn’t need hands to get in and out of, it could help unlock those benefits for all. We know that so many folks use their opposite foot anchor one shoe at the heel and kick it open, so the designers leaned into that.”

Born out of an internal Nike design competition, the key to the GO FlyEase is the patent-pending hinge, which is stable in both the open and closed position. The shoe still sits on the ground when open and when closed there are no moving parts. “It doesn’t split the entire shoe in half, it only is activated upon entry and exit of the shoe,” Reinertsen added.

Bebe Vio, an Italian fencer, who lost both her arms and legs to meningitis as a child and competes in a wheelchair, said, “Usually I spend so much time to get in my shoes. With the Nike GO FlyEase, I just need to put my feet in and jump on it. The shoes are a new kind of technology, not only for adaptive athletes but for everyone’s real life.”

The innovative Nike shoe will be made available for $120 (Rs. 8758) in limited quantities from February 15 onwards and initially it will be available via invite for select Nike Members. However, broader consumer availability is planned for later this year.

Ever since the shoe design has been posted online, social media users are loving it and sharing it different platforms. Many users have made comments like, “I LOVE these! Such wonderful design and so thoughtful, these are gorgeous! I will be buying a pair for SURE”, Sooo needed!! Amazing!!” and many more.

Let’s have a look at few reactions from people:

I got a pair of Nike’s new hands-free shoe — super easy on / off to kick around. #GoFlyEase pic.twitter.com/SYSLhU5FW4 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 1, 2021

This new hands free @Nike shoe had to be designed by an occupational therapist ha!! How helpful this will be for those that have trouble with use of both hands, managing laces, FM skills, etc!! Daily struggle for my SCI and CVA patients! 🙌🏼 — Meg (@megpaige9) February 1, 2021

Ya seen that new Hands-free Nike shoe? We in the future 😭 — Alex 🇩🇴 (@LifeOfAlexLora) February 2, 2021

My mom, who has arthritis, would love a hands free shoe! It’s not just for “those who can’t be bothered” *ahem* but a more inclusive shoe. Time will tell if this particular item will be popular, but I like the direction and hope @Nike

continues to innovate. — Hope is the thing with feathers (@words_by_jess) February 1, 2021

I need that hands free Nike shoe. Ill pay whatever for it too. — 3K🌍 (@__Lilguatemala) February 1, 2021