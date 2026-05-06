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TN07 CM 2026 number plate of Vijay from GOAT goes viral after Tamil Nadu assembly election results | Watch

‘TN07 CM 2026’ number plate of Vijay from GOAT goes viral after Tamil Nadu assembly election results | Watch

Vijay’s viral GOAT scene featuring the ‘CM 2026’ car number plate goes viral after his political rise in Tamil Nadu. Scroll down for details.

'TN07 CM 2026' number plate of Vijay from GOAT (Image: X)

Tamil Nadu CM: When the title card of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan movie is widely circulating on social media, showing “Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay”, another moment has caught everyone’s attention. A scene from Vijay’s movie, ‘The Greatest of All Time’, has also gone viral. This comes after the massive popularity of the actor-turned-politician in Tamil Nadu.

The clip is now getting famous on social media. It shows the car with the registration number as ‘TN 07 CM 2026’. The fans were quick enough to notice it and have started to believe that it was a reference, which was symbolic of him becoming the state’s chief minister. You can check the viral video here.

Also Read: TVK misses majority mark in TN: What’s next for Vijay as govt formation talks intensify behind the scenes

What’s the viral scene about?

The viral scene shows Vijay in a car, and the vehicle’s number plate has now become a topic of discussion. It’s because the car’s registration number, as seen in the viral clips, is ‘TN 07 CM 2026’. The number is being associated with the possibility of the actor hinting at becoming the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

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Also Read: Jana Nayagan’s new title card calls Vijay ‘Honourable CM of Tamil Nadu’, becoming internet sensation

Vijay’s political career

This comes shortly after the political party of Vijay, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026. The party secured a massive number of 108 seats.

Viral video

Also Read: Big development in Tamil Nadu as TVK leader Vijay meets Governor, stakes claim to form government

Title card of Jana Nayagan

India’s first time CM title card for actor !pic.twitter.com/7xrz4QgbmO — ʲᵈᴀʟᴇxᴀɴᴅᴇʀᵗʷᵉᵉᵗˢ (@JDALEXtweets) May 6, 2026

The videos of the title card of move Jana Nayagan are now rapidly circulating on social media. It’s because of the introduction of Vijay in the film as “Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay in Jana Nayagan”. The part received great cheers and reactions inside the theatres across South India. Alongside this, the fans are now celebrating the rise of Vijay’s political career and cinematic comeback simultaneously.

As Vijay is in the headlines for his political journey and film career, he now continues to be one of the most talked-about politicians in Tamil Nadu and across the country.

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