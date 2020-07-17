The officials of Kolkata’s adjoining Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate on Friday carried out a mask distribution drive in the satellite township, popularly known as Salt Lake. Also Read - 'Even COVID-19 Couldn't End it': Twitter Left in Splits After 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actors Shoot Scene Wearing Face Masks

The drive was to sensitise people about the importance of taking protective measures in these times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have taken up the initiative to make all residents of Bidhannagar aware of the importance of using masks, especially in public places. We are now urging them to wear masks, after that we will go for enforcement to avoid further spike in Covid cases,” said Bidhannagar police commissioner Mukesh Kumar.

The officials said a similar drive was carried out in all police station areas of Salt Lake. Besides this, the police also organised corona campaigns in various neighbourhoods of Bidhannagar.