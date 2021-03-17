A shocking video of a toddler falling out of a moving car on a busy road full of vehicles is going crazily viral on social media. However, to everyone’s respite, the toddler miraculously survived the fall and was seen running towards the car after all vehicles stopped after they noticed the baby. The undated video which was originally posted by The Sun, caught eyes of netizens after it was shared by a Twitter user named Shirin Khan on her timeline. Also Read - Man Spends Over Rs 30 lakh on Plastic Surgery to Look Like an Instagram Filter

The video which seems to be a CCTV grab shows a heavily busy road with cars and buses moving along, and, all of a sudden a child falls off from the back of a white SUV. Noticing the toddler, all other vehicles stopped so that the child's life is not put at risk. And, the toddler can be seen getting up and running towards his car that had stopped after the shocking incident. And, thankfully, the child escaped unhurt after the incident. Meanwhile, one of the toddler's family members stepped out of the car and ran towards the baby while a woman in a scooty can be seen holding its hand till the family member reached the spot and took the toddler.

The viral video was shared by Shirin Khan with the caption, "How can this even happen?"

Watch:

How can this even happen? pic.twitter.com/WXnWLeYIQY — Shirin Khan شیرین (@KhanShirin0) March 16, 2021

Here’s how netizens reacted to the shocking video:

Was that child sitting in the back trunk without seat belt? 😢 — Talat 🍁 (@just_Talat) March 16, 2021

That toddler was mighty lucky, else .. dont want to think of it too. We cannot be so careless, at least not with the kids. Please …. — The Layman (@sanjay_arp) March 16, 2021

Just watching this made me full on anxious and thank goodness for that 2 wheeler in the end . I was scared some vehicle was going to come from the right side . — lucky r the ones who hav figured things out ! (@shembi79) March 16, 2021

Because we are living in “development world”parents even can’t have their child in their lap/protections… — Md Mosharraf Reza (@RezaMosharraf) March 16, 2021