A shocking video of a toddler falling out of a moving car on a busy road full of vehicles is going crazily viral on social media. However, to everyone's respite, the toddler miraculously survived the fall and was seen running towards the car after all vehicles stopped after they noticed the baby. The undated video which was originally posted by The Sun, caught eyes of netizens after it was shared by a Twitter user named Shirin Khan on her timeline.
The video which seems to be a CCTV grab shows a heavily busy road with cars and buses moving along, and, all of a sudden a child falls off from the back of a white SUV. Noticing the toddler, all other vehicles stopped so that the child's life is not put at risk. And, the toddler can be seen getting up and running towards his car that had stopped after the shocking incident. And, thankfully, the child escaped unhurt after the incident. Meanwhile, one of the toddler's family members stepped out of the car and ran towards the baby while a woman in a scooty can be seen holding its hand till the family member reached the spot and took the toddler.
The viral video was shared by Shirin Khan with the caption, “How can this even happen?” Also Read - Land Kara De Sequel? Woman Screams 'Bhaiya Dheere Chalao' in Another Failed Paragliding Video from Himachal Pradesh
