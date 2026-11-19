Toddler pulls up at petrol pump with toy car, attendant ‘refuels’ it | Viral

One toddler, one toy car and a very serious request: fill it up, please. He even held out a note to pay the petrol pump attendant. Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shared the playful exchange, and it has charmed social media users.

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The attendant also decided to play along and filled the play car's tank. Image Credit: @AlongImna/X

It is important to treat children with respect, and this man treated a child with all the respect and seriousness that she deserved when she visited the petrol pump. In a video shared by Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, a toddler gets his toy car filled up by an amused attendant and then tries to pay him for it.

In the clip on X, the toddler tows his toy car over to a petrol pump attendant. He looks like he knows exactly why he’s there: the car needs fuel.

The attendant, visibly amused by the child’s request, decides to play along. He picks up the fuel nozzle and brings it close to the toy vehicle, pretending to fill its tank. What follows makes the interaction even sweeter.

Pura Khali Ho Gaya Tha ‍♂️ https://t.co/1wld35uDmT — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) November 17, 2026

Once the pretend refuelling is done, the toddler pulls out a currency note and holds it out to the worker as payment. The man initially refuses the money, seemingly charmed by the little customer’s gesture.

However, he eventually accepts the note as the child walks away, apparently satisfied that his car has been taken care of.

“Pura khaali ho gaya tha,” read the caption accompanying the video, which translates to “It had become completely empty.”

Internet reactions

The video has garnered over 45,000 views, with users enjoying the exchange between the toddler and the petrol pump worker. Many praised the child’s sense of responsibility and attention to detail, while others found the worker’s willingness to indulge the little one’s imagination equally endearing.

One of the users wrote, “The pump operator should be commended for handling the child well and keeping them content.” Another user wrote, “Is gadi ki tanki meri taraf se lifetime free mein full karwayi jayegi. (The tank of this car should be full for life).” A third user wrote, “So cute, both the child and fuel attendant!”

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The toddler’s insistence on paying for the service, even after the worker initially declined, was a particularly charming detail for viewers. Sometimes the simplest interactions make for the most delightful videos, and this little customer’s fuel stop seems to have done just that.