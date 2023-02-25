Toddler Receives Toilet Training Seat As Gift And He Can’t Wait To Use It | Watch Viral Video

Home

Viral Video: Having a baby in the house is always a great feeling. You have to devote your complete attention, time, and energy to bringing up the little one. Then the baby starts to grow and it becomes even more demanding as the grown-up babies not only have different needs but require special care as they start to learn to walk. Then with time, they are ready for their potty/toilet training. Most parents are not exactly sure at what age or stage they should start the lessons but there are a few common signs that toddlers display to indicate that they are ready for it.

You have to look out for certain hints like if the toddler is pulling at a wet or dirty diaper, hiding to pee or poop, showing interest in others’ use of the potty or copying their behavior, having a dry diaper for a longer-than-usual time, and awakening dry from a nap.

So when you are convinced that it is time to start the drill, the first thing you would be needing is a toilet training seat. You can pick up the one that is the best suited for your little one.

The viral video that we are sharing with you shows a toddler hurriedly unwrapping what he thinks is a gift. And it is a gift for him at least. It is a brand-new toilet training seat. The baby can’t wait to take it out of the packing and once he succeeds, he can’t wait to use it right there. This is when mom and dad get in action to stop the little monster.

The video is shared on Twitter by @cctv_idiots with the caption, “Ah just what I needed!” 😂

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

That was really cute. But to talk more about this training, many parents are not sure about when to start it. So in the best interests of both the baby and parents, it is advised that a paediatric is consulted. If required, the services of a nanny or a babysitter can be availed.

I was about to miss the reactions this video received from the users so here are a few interesting ones:

