They did everything together and even death couldn't separate them! In a tragic yet beautiful tale, a Michigan couple who spent 47 years together have tragically died of COVID-19 on the same day and at the same time. As per CNN, Leslie and Patricia McWaters both died from Covid-19 on Nov. 24 after being hospitalized with the virus. They were 75 and 78, respectively.

"The hospital staff that cared for them, as they lost their battle to COVID, said it was too close to call. They recorded their deaths at the exact same time," according to a joint obituary for the couple.

According to their obituary, Patricia worked at Foote Allegiance Hospital in Jackson, Mich. for 35 years as a registered nurse in the OR while Leslie was a truck driver and a veteran of the United States Navy Reserves.

Married on April 16, 1973, the family called the elderly lovebirds as ‘polar opposites.’ While Pat was ‘no nonsense’ and Leslie, better known as LD, was ‘fun-loving.’ Their daughter Joanna recounted how her parents enjoyed being together hosting pool parties, attending family sporting events and going dancing at the bar where they met.

“They literally did everything together and although we’re shocked about it, when we look at it, we also think it’s not so surprising, because they were together all the time and they had so much fun together in life,” one of their two daughters, Joanna Sisk told CNN.

“It’s beautiful, but it’s just so tragic… kind of like Romeo and Juliet,” Sisk added. “One wouldn’t have wanted to be without the other.”

The couple is survived by their two daughters, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.