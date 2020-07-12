Painting a picture of brotherhood to take us through the coming week, a group of Muslims from Malerkotla donated 330 quintal wheat for Golden Temple langar in Amritsar. The gurudwara authorities were reportedly grappling with the problem of ration to run the community kitchen when the gesture by the Muslim community left all smitten. Also Read - Banned Last Year For Advocating Referendum 2020, Pro-Khalistan Group Sikhs For Justice Launch Online Voter Registration

Sikh Muslim Sanjha Foundation president Dr Nasir Akhtar shared with media persons that a donation of around Rs. 1.5 lakh was received in 22 days after the foundation came to know about the problem and decided to help the temple authorities. While more such donations are expected in the coming days, the foundation sent two trucks full of wheat bags.

Nasir Akhtar shared with HT, "Cooperation between Sikhs and Muslims has prevailed since the times of Gurus. There is a dire need of enhancing the same." Thanking the delegation that also paid obeisance at Darbar Sahib, met acting Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and partook of langar at the community kitchen, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal said, "The Muslim community of Malerkotla has set a rare example and such efforts promote communal harmony."

The Muslim delegation was honoured with siropas, an honoury dress, by Golden Temple chief manager Mukhtiar Singh and additional manager Rajinder Singh Ruby.