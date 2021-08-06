Guwahati: Gratitude is one of the most beautiful emotions, which reminds us to be thankful and appreciative of the people who were there for us in difficult times. Manifesting the same, Mirabai Chanu, who won India’s first medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, is now thanking all those who helped her dream come true. Notably, Chanu created history as she bagged a silver medal in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting event with a total lift of 202 Kg.Also Read - Mirabai Chanu, Tokyo Olympics Silver Medalist, Meets Family After 2 Years And Shares Emotional Note

As you might know, Chanu did not have it easy. Her village, Nongpok Kakching, was about 30 km away from the Sports Academy in Imphal and public transport was hard to find. Coming from an underprivileged family, private transport was not an option anyway. So, she used to hitch rides with truck drivers who used to carry sand to Imphal. These truck drivers regularly gave Mirabai Chanu a free lift to her training academy.

Not forgetting their valuable help, Chanu tracked down those Good Samaritans and felicitated them. As per a NDTV report, she treated around 150 truck drivers and helpers to a shirt, a Manipuri scarf and a full course lunch. She even got emotional while thanking truck drivers for their contribution to her successful journey.

What a kind gesture by our Olympic medalist @mirabai_chanu

Today she rewarded truck drivers in Imphal who use to give her lift from home to sports academy during her early training days. Her home was more than 25 km from the Academy & there was no means of transport those days. pic.twitter.com/lxmpej8E3m — Rahul Trehan (@imrahultrehan) August 5, 2021

Olympiad @mirabai_chanu home was more than 25 km from the Sport Academy. No means of transport during those days, except trucks which carried river sands to the City. These truck drivers gave her lift everyday. Today she rewarded these truck drivers. pic.twitter.com/9WegUkwjkz — Naorem Mohen (@laimacha) August 5, 2021

She further that her dream of becoming a weightlifter would not have been achieved had it not been for the truckers who helped her travel to train.

“I wanted to see the truckers who provided me regular lifts from home to the training centre and seek their blessing. They really helped me during my hard times of training. I’m looking for those sand-carrying truckers so that I can try to extend whatever help they may require now,” she had previously told Hindustan Times.

The free rides helped Mirabai and her family save up on the transport cost, and instead the money went into her diet during her training days as a teen.

Netizens were floored by such a kind and thoughtful gesture and praised Chanu. One user wrote, ”Mirabhai u did not forget anyone including those who were part of your journey in life. A big heart touching gestuere from you. God blessings remain to you and u will be inspiration for many not only in sports but humanity too.

Very happy to see @mirabai_chanu is continuing her being humble attitude . In our small town , guy cannot recognise his poor relatives only after getting a job, then there is Chanu rewarding everyone who helped her to become 2020 Tokyo silver medalist Mirabai chanu . — Subham 🏃 (@subhsays) August 5, 2021

Wow a fantastic human being Mirabai chanu…. — Arsenal DNA (@VipinNa29207148) August 6, 2021

Gratitude is beautiful. Especially when you’re flying high. When you have nothing and need their help it doesn’t shine as bright. — Sangita (@Sanginamby) August 5, 2021

A fine and kind gesture indeed to pay back the kind hearted truck drivers considered a nobody despite being the load movers of the economy. — Kumar Ranganathan (@KumarRanganath1) August 5, 2021

It's where she comes from.

In my experience, the wonderful people from the northeastern states are genuinely warm, giving and make you feel at home, even as a traveller. Bravo @mirabai_chanu

You have a heart of gold 🙏🙏🙏 — #HashRoy 🇮🇳 (@asinharoy) August 5, 2021

The respect and adoration for her increases…she is a Champion with humility and humanity👏 — Live, Let Live (@shado78770248) August 5, 2021

She has won the silver medal but her heart is made by twenty four caret gold. Never forget those who helped in your life. — Abhishek Singh (@Abhishe16354540) August 5, 2021

You are a true Champion Mirabai 👏

Respect for you increases thousand times. What a pleasant gesture of gratitude 🙏

You remembered those who helped you in your learning phase.

May you always stay blessed 🙏

Jai Bajrangbali 🙏 — Anupa Bharadwaz (@AnupaBharadwaz) August 5, 2021

Such gut wrenching stories of hard work, feeling, we lose the right to complain of any shortcomings in comparison. May the force be with you Mirabai and all the athletes .

Salute you all.👍 — S 🏹🚜 (@Sunaa_5V) August 5, 2021

What a heartwarming story!