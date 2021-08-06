Guwahati: Gratitude is one of the most beautiful emotions, which reminds us to be thankful and appreciative of the people who were there for us in difficult times. Manifesting the same, Mirabai Chanu, who won India’s first medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, is now thanking all those who helped her dream come true. Notably, Chanu created history as she bagged a silver medal in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting event with a total lift of 202 Kg.Also Read - Mirabai Chanu, Tokyo Olympics Silver Medalist, Meets Family After 2 Years And Shares Emotional Note
As you might know, Chanu did not have it easy. Her village, Nongpok Kakching, was about 30 km away from the Sports Academy in Imphal and public transport was hard to find. Coming from an underprivileged family, private transport was not an option anyway. So, she used to hitch rides with truck drivers who used to carry sand to Imphal. These truck drivers regularly gave Mirabai Chanu a free lift to her training academy.
Not forgetting their valuable help, Chanu tracked down those Good Samaritans and felicitated them. As per a NDTV report, she treated around 150 truck drivers and helpers to a shirt, a Manipuri scarf and a full course lunch. She even got emotional while thanking truck drivers for their contribution to her successful journey.
She further that her dream of becoming a weightlifter would not have been achieved had it not been for the truckers who helped her travel to train.
“I wanted to see the truckers who provided me regular lifts from home to the training centre and seek their blessing. They really helped me during my hard times of training. I’m looking for those sand-carrying truckers so that I can try to extend whatever help they may require now,” she had previously told Hindustan Times.
The free rides helped Mirabai and her family save up on the transport cost, and instead the money went into her diet during her training days as a teen.
Netizens were floored by such a kind and thoughtful gesture and praised Chanu. One user wrote, ”Mirabhai u did not forget anyone including those who were part of your journey in life. A big heart touching gestuere from you. God blessings remain to you and u will be inspiration for many not only in sports but humanity too.
What a heartwarming story!