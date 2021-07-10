Toll Plaza Viral Video: A hilarious incident from Telangana’s Cyberabad was caught on camera when a goods truck loaded with people in it was travelling through a toll plaza. While a few men got hit on their heads by the barrier, no one seem to have been injured, even after being smacked on the head multiple times. The video was posted on Twitter on July 8 by Cyberabad Traffic Police. The traffic department was using the video to spread awareness that rash driving and travelling in goods vehicles can be dangerous.Also Read - Viral Video: Himalayan Black Bear Beats the Heat With Block of Ice. Netizens Call it Too Cute

“Rash driving and carrying people in goods carriage is always dangerous. #RoadSafety #RoadSafetyCyberabad,” the tweet said. Also Read - Viral Video: Nagaland Cops March on Dhal Gaya Din Hogayi Sham Song, Anand Mahindra Loves It. Watch

The video has so far received more than 60,000 views on Twitter along with over 2,400 likes and 1,000 retweets. Also Read - Girl Does Hilarious Impression of Her Mom Working From Home. Viral Video Crosses 15 Million Views

In the video, a truck comes, barrier lifts and it leaves the toll plaza, unhurt. However, the one that comes after it, gets a nice beating.

Then, without waiting for the barrier to go down, another truck comes rushing in.

This time, the truck is loaded with people sitting on the top. The truck driver tries to leave in a hurry, but when the barrier tries to stop the truck, it hits the people sitting on the top.

The barrier hit them at least four times before stopping. However, some of them braced themselves and managed to avoid the barrier beating.

While the video left Twitter users in splits, the people recording the CCTV footage could also be heard laughing in the background.

Watch the viral video below: