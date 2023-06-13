Home

Viral

Tomato Ice Cream Is Making Food Lovers Scream In Agony

Tomato ice cream has left food lovers fuming. A video of the dish was dropped on Instagram recently.

Tomato Ice Cream is guaranteed to give your taste buds a strange sensation.

In the quest to outshine competitors in the food business, vendors these days have started indulging in culinary experiments. This has led to the introduction of numerous bizarre food combos and all thanks to the Internet for making us a part of the culinary journey. The latest viral food video with a strange food combo will truly blow your mind. We bet that the name will stretch the limits of your imagination. Introducing you to Tomato Ice Cream which is guaranteed to give your taste buds a strange sensation.

Viral Video of Tomato Ice Cream

The viral video shows Rajan Mishra, a food vlogger tossing a tomato to the ice cream vendor. While passing the tomato to the vendor, Rajan acknowledges that everybody likes tomatoes, but tomato ice cream might not be everyone’s cup of tea. The video then proceeds with the vendor slicing the tomatoes, adding some caramel and milk, and mixing everything together. After it freezes, he transforms it into ice cream rolls and tomato ice cream is ready.

Internet Goes Into A Frenzy

The video truly challenges the imagination and takes culinary experiments to new heights. The peculiar creation apparently disturbed a lot of food lovers. A person seemingly got miffed after watching the video and started looking for the dislike button as he wrote, “Where’s the dislike button?”

One person was extremely irritated and commented, “Ban these vendors, they are really irritating us now.”

Meanwhile, another added a pinch of humour and remarked, “Pyaaz bhuul gaye (You forgot to put in onions.)”

Some of the users were utterly disturbed and even went on to mention the Garuda Purana, a Hindu religious text. A user chimed in saying that Garuda Purana has a separate punishment for the creators of such culinary mayhem.

Despite the negative comments and an attempt to offer a peculiar dish, this video is a hit on social media. The video has garnered over 4 lakh views and over 5,000 likes. Well, any publicity is good publicity, right?

Bizarre Food Combos

Earlier a clip of “hari mirchi ice cream” had left foodies devastated. Many people had criticised the dish, saying that fusion food had gone a step too far.



The clip was shot in Indore.

