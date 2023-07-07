No Tomato In McDonald’s Burger And Netizens Are Not ‘Loving It’

Home

McDonald's India said in a statement that while 10-15 percent of its stores have stopped serving tomatoes, the company is not facing any "serious tomato-related issues" currently.

New Delhi: The prices of tomatoes have gone up in several cities in recent weeks. Its prices have crossed Rs 150 in some places in the country. Amid these developments, McDonald’s in Delhi on Friday issued a notice saying it would not be able to serve its products with tomatoes due to quality issues arising in getting tomatoes.

The West and South franchise of McDonald’s India said in a statement that while 10-15 percent of its stores have stopped serving tomatoes, the company is not facing any “serious tomato-related issues” currently. However, the fast-food chain pointed out that fruit flies are a “common annoyance” during the monsoon and that if found, flawed batches of tomatoes are discarded.

“This is a seasonal problem that the restaurant and food industry has to face every monsoon,” McDonald’s India – West and South said.

