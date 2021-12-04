Bengaluru: Over the past few years, popular cab services like Ola and Uber have faced scrutiny for the continued risk to women’s safety as several cases of harassment, sexual advances and rape, have been reported. In another shocking case, an Ola cab driver allegedly masturbated in front of a young woman passenger while on a ride in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Friday. The incident took place place when the young journalist working for a reputed English daily, booked an Ola cab to reach her residence.Also Read - Dozens Trapped in IKEA in Denmark Due to Snowstorm Forced to Sleepover in Showroom. Watch Viral Video

“In a city that I call home, it made me feel extremely unsafe today. Took an Ola around the usual time, after work only to be with a driver who had the audacity to think he could masturbate in front of me. He kept at it thinking I hadn’t noticed and kept at it,” she tweeted.

She added that she somehow gathered courage and shouted and made the driver stop the cab. “As soon as I noticed, he closed the dhoti he was wearing and pretended nothing was wrong. With the little courage I had, I screamed and shouted, made him stop the cab. Unfortunately, I was in the middle of a dark street with a barely lit street light. He stopped and drove off,” she explained.

The victim said she couldn’t use the emergency contact number. “Yes, there’s an emergency contact number but when you’re put in a situation like that, sometimes you don’t think. You just want it to stop and get away from the situation. For all I know, it could have turned into something unimaginable that I could not have stopped,” she explained. “I finally found another ride who dropped me home, ripped me off for a short ride but the money wasn’t the concern at the time,” she said.

“Tonight my city failed me. Scarred me once again with public molestation. Another scare to add in this world we live in,” she said.

Ola Bangalore cabs assured her that they had suspended the cab driver and a complaint has been launched.

“Ola has assured that the driver has been suspended and a complaint has been launched. But how is anyone supposed to feel safe when returning home after a day of work? Are we just going to stop functioning because these men, who don’t know how to keep it in their pants?,” she said.

After she raised the issue on social media, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant apologized for the incident and also ordered that the culprit be nabbed. Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant responded to her posts and stated, “We are sorry to hear about this. Your complaint is duly noted and a team has already been put on the job by DCP Central to secure the culprit. They will get in touch with you for more details. This will also be taken up with Ola cabs for appropriate action at their end,” he assured.

But how long will women continue to feel unsafe and stay in fear?

(With IANS Inputs)