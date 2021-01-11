Viral Video: A heart-pounding video of a fearless dog fighting a lioness has gone viral on the internet. In a one and a half-minute-long clip of the unusual fight shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, the lioness can be seen chasing the stray dog as tourists on a jeep watch from a short distance. Also Read - 'You Can't Sing': Devendra Fadnavis’ Wife Amruta Trolled After She Shares New Song, Twitter Calls It 'Nepotism' | Watch

The video shows the dog barking furiously while running. Eventually, a fight broke out between the two wild animals from which the canine managed to walk away miraculously unscathed. As the lioness tried to approach it again, the dog charged at her, barking loudly again. The big cat was finally forced to retreat and was then filmed running away from the scene.

“Need this much confidence in life. Dog vs Lion,” tweeted Kaswan while sharing the clip. He also wrote the encounter “highlights issue of stray dogs and wildlife interaction”.

The footage has garnered over 1.6 lakh views on Twitter, collecting a ton of amazed reactions.

Last year, a video of honey badgers fighting a pride of lions had gone viral on social media. Despite being outnumbered by animals much larger than themselves, the honey badgers were filmed winning the battle and forcing the big cats to retreat.