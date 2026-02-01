Home

Top 10 largest stadiums in the world by capacity

New Delhi: When we talk about the largest, biggest, or tallest structures, we visualise towering high-rise buildings and skyscrapers. Here we tell you about the world’s biggest stadiums by their capacities.

Strahov Stadium, located in Prague, Czech Republic, with a massive capacity of 220,000, is the world’s largest stadium. It was built for presenting synchronized gymnastics on a massive scale. Its field is three times as long and three times as wide as the standard association football pitch.

Narendra Modi Stadium, located in Ahmedabad, India, is in second place with a capacity of 132,000. It is basically a cricket stadium in Motera, Gujarat. It is the world’s largest cricket stadium. It has hosted several high-profile matches. This stadium is reportedly going to be used for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Rungrado 1st May Stadium, located in Pyongyang, North Korea, is in third place with a capacity of 114,000. It is a multi-purpose stadium on the island Rŭngrado. It is used for football matches, a few athletics events and sometimes for the mass games of the Arirang Festival.

Michigan Stadium, located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA, is in fourth place with a capacity of 107,601. It is the largest stadium in the United States and the Western Hemisphere. It is said to have hosted crowds in excess of 115,000.

Beaver Stadium, located in Pennsylvania, USA, is at number five with a capacity of 106,572. It was originally built in 1960 with a capacity of around 48,000. Since then, Beaver Stadium has transformed.

Ohio Stadium, located in Columbus, Ohio, USA, is in sixth place with a capacity of 102,780. It opened in 1922 as a replacement for Ohio Field and had a seating capacity of 66,210. The seating capacity gradually increased over the years.

Kyle Field, located in Texas, USA, is in seventh place with a capacity of 102,733. It is an American football stadium. It is the fourth-largest stadium the United States, and the sixth-largest non-racing stadium in the world and the largest in Texas.

Tiger Stadium, located in Louisiana, USA, is in eighth place with a capacity of 102,231. Tiger Stadium is also called Death Valley and it’s located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Tiger Stadium opened with a capacity of 12,000 in 1924. Renovations and expansions have increased the stadium’s capacity.

Neyland Stadium, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, United States, is in ninth place with a capacity of 101,915. It is also used to host large conventions and has been a site for several National Football League (NFL) exhibition games.

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, located in Austin, Texas, USA, is in tenth place with a capacity of 100,119. It has been home to the Longhorns football team since 1924. The official stadium seating capacity of 100,119, makes it the fourth largest in the Southeastern Conference, and the seventh largest stadium in the United States.

(The information collated here has been obtained from various sources and every care has been taken to provide you with the most accurate data. India.com does not, and cannot independently verify the facts and figures. Discrepancies, if any, are purely technical.)

