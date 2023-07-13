Home

‘Ek Tamatar Ki Keemat..’: Top 10 Hilarious Memes On Tomato Price Hike So Far

Some memes compare tomato prices to petrol, while others humorously treat tomatoes like precious jewels.

Memes flood Twitter as tomato prices simmer across states | Image: Twitter

Tomato prices continue to shock the nation, with the cost of 1 kg still above Rs 100 in several states, making it difficult for people to use the vegetable in their daily cooking. The skyrocketing prices have turned tomatoes into a hot topic across the country this month, and meme creators are capitalizing on the situation with hilarious posts that are going viral on the internet. Some memes compare tomato prices to petrol, while others humorously treat tomatoes like precious jewels.

We have compiled 10 best memes for you to enjoy:

Ek tamatar ki keemat tum kya jano, Ramesh Babu!!#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/ViZMVtaF7W — Sandhya Bhadauria (@Okk_Sandhya) June 27, 2023

Price of Tomato crosses Rs 100 per kg Comment the Reason??#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/AD7plNFlgM — Taxation ₹aja (@TaxationRaja) June 27, 2023

Not only onion but tomato also can bring tear in eyes…#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/fvIo927fDm — MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) June 27, 2023

The recent decision by McDonald’s to remove tomatoes from its burgers also made headlines and sparked discussions.

Additionally, the news of tomatoes worth Rs 3 lakh being stolen from a field in Karnataka’s Hassan district caught the attention of the internet. Similarly, guards protecting vegetables from thieves in Varanasi became viral on social media.

So, are you buying tomatoes or waiting for the prices to drop?

