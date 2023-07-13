Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Viral
  • ‘Ek Tamatar Ki Keemat..’: Top 10 Hilarious Memes On Tomato Price Hike So Far

‘Ek Tamatar Ki Keemat..’: Top 10 Hilarious Memes On Tomato Price Hike So Far

Some memes compare tomato prices to petrol, while others humorously treat tomatoes like precious jewels.

Updated: July 13, 2023 11:50 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Joy Pillai

tomato memes
Memes flood Twitter as tomato prices simmer across states | Image: Twitter

Tomato prices continue to shock the nation, with the cost of 1 kg still above Rs 100 in several states, making it difficult for people to use the vegetable in their daily cooking. The skyrocketing prices have turned tomatoes into a hot topic across the country this month, and meme creators are capitalizing on the situation with hilarious posts that are going viral on the internet. Some memes compare tomato prices to petrol, while others humorously treat tomatoes like precious jewels.

Also Read:

Trending Now

We have compiled 10 best memes for you to enjoy:

You may like to read


The recent decision by McDonald’s to remove tomatoes from its burgers also made headlines and sparked discussions.

Additionally, the news of tomatoes worth Rs 3 lakh being stolen from a field in Karnataka’s Hassan district caught the attention of the internet. Similarly, guards protecting vegetables from thieves in Varanasi became viral on social media.

So, are you buying tomatoes or waiting for the prices to drop?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.