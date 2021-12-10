While battling another year of COVID-19 and restrictions, Indians most of 2021 at home like 2020. Social media thrived more than ever as memes and viral videos put smiles on the faces of people anxious about their health, livelihoods, and future and that of their loved ones. Many of the following videos took internet by storm and at one point were all that anything people could talk about. If not all of them, you will definitely remember at least some of these while rewatching them. Some were heartwarming, some emotional and some were absolutely hilarious. Here are the most watched and talked about videos that went crazy viral on social media in 2021.Also Read - MrBeast's Buried Alive For 50 Hours is The Most Viewed YouTube Video of 2021. See the Top 10 List

1. Pawri ho rahi hai Also Read - From IPL & Cowin to Aryan Khan: What Indians Searched The Most on Google in 2021 | Top 10

Also Read - This Tweet by Virat Kohli is India's 'Most Liked Tweet of 2021' With 5.3 Lakh Likes | Can You Guess?

The most popular viral video of 2021 was definitely ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ which was short a clip by Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen. The video gained extreme popularity and triggered a memefest and the trend only grew after musician Yashraj Mukhate, who went viral last year for ‘Rasode Main Kon Tha remix’ created a mashup of her video. His version now has over 70 million views on YouTube. Social media users were obsessed with Pawri Ho Rahi Hai and shared memes and their versions of the viral line.

2. Bachpan ka pyaar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vishnu_singh91 (@only_mod031zzz)

Sahdev Dirdo, a little boy from Chhattisgarh, was the voice behind the viral Bachpan Ka Pyaar video that took social media by storm and was even recreated by celebrities. He became an internet sensation after his version of the 2019 song went viral on social media and was also felicitated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The boy broke the internet as millions of people couldn’t get enough of his song.

3. Dr KK Aggarwal’s wife scolds him on call while he’s Live

Please don't attend your wife's call when you are going live on social media 😂

Dr KK Aggarwal , Senior Cardiologist and National President IMA 👇#MedTwitter pic.twitter.com/SP2naZqu8F — THE BONE DOCTOR OF J&K Dr Vikas Padha🇮🇳 (@DrVikasPadha) January 27, 2021

A video of Dr KK Aggarwal, Padma Shri recipient and former President of Indian Medical Association (IMA), talking to his wife while attending a live session went crazy viral. Dr KK Aggarwal got himself vaccinated against COVID-19 during first phase of vaccinaion without his wife who’s also a doctor, and had to face her wrath on a phone call. Unfortunately, the 62-year-old cardiologist died a few months later after a long battle with coronavirus.

4. Shweta your mic is on

#Shweta trended on Twitter in India and netizens flooded the hashtag with memes all because of a leaked Zoom call of an online class where a girl named Shweta forgot to mute her microphone. As a result, the private discussion wherein Shweta revealed intimate details about a man with a friend of hers went public. In the video going viral, the girl continues to share some private details of a boy, who had asked her to keep it a secret. Fellow students try to warn her that her mic is on, but she does not listen as she’s on the phone.

5. Wife tries to kiss husband during zoom call

Zoom call …..so funny 😄 😄😄pic.twitter.com/6SV62xukMN — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 19, 2021

In another zoom call fail from India, a woman tried to kiss her husband while he was in the middle of a zoom call. As the video starts, the man can be seen talking in a serious tone about how GDP affects the export business. Suddenly, his wife pops into his zoom call meeting and tries to kiss him. But he quickly backs off and gestures towards his screen that he’s on a video call. Anand Mahindra retweeted the video calling the woman ‘wife of the year’ and Harsh Goenka also shared the video. The video received lakhs of views.

6. Medical students from Kerala dance to Rasputin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naveen K Razak (@naveen_k_razak)

This viral dance video was shot in the corridor of Thrissur Medical College in Kerala showed two medical students dancing to the beats of Boney M’s 1978 hit song Rasputin. The video went crazy viral on social media, received a million likes on Instagram and even landed in a controversy.

7. Doctors in PPE kits dance to Sochna Kya song to cheer up COVID patients

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In a heartwarming viral video, staff of Parul Sevashram Hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat were seen trying to cheer up COVID patients by dancing. Several doctors and nurses wearing PPE kits were seen exercising and dancing on the song ‘Sochna Kya, Jo Bhi Hoga Dekha Jayega…’ from the 1990 Sunny Deol movie ‘Ghayal’. Some patients enthusiastically joined the doctors by either standing to dance or by dancing as much as they could while sitting on their beds.

8. Man mistakes Cipla’s Remdesivir for Remo D’Souza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza hilariously reacted to the viral video where a man is mispronouncing the name of the Remdesivir injection as ‘Remo D’Souza’. The choreographer has reposted the video on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Don’t miss the end.” In the video, the man can be seen talking to a news reporter about the prices of the medicines amid health crisis in the country. He then says ‘Cipla company ka injection Remo D’Souza’ and the scene plays on a loop for the comic effect. The Instagram post got millions views and likes.

9. Delhi aunty rushes to liquor store before lockdown, says alcohol is better than medicine

#WATCH Delhi: A woman, who has come to purchase liquor, at a shop in Shivpuri Geeta Colony, says, "…Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi…Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga…" pic.twitter.com/iat5N9vdFZ — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

As CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long lockdown in Delhi in April 2021, hundreds thronged liquor stores in many areas of Delhi to stock up on liquor. Among those in queue to purchase alcohol was an elderly woman who urged the government to keep liquor stores open during the lockdown and also won the internet with her epic reply. The woman said that no vaccine can ever match up to alcohol because only alcohol is the real medicine. The bold and bindaas attitude of the elderly woman amused many while others made memes and jokes on her hilarious reply.

10. Woman suffering from COVID sways on ‘Love You Zindagi’

She is just 30yrs old & She didn't get icu bed we managing her in the Covid emergency since last 10days.She is on NIVsupport,received remedesvir,plasmatherapy etc.She is a strong girl with strong will power asked me to play some music & I allowed her.

Lesson:"Never lose the Hope" pic.twitter.com/A3rMU7BjnG — Dr.Monika Langeh (@drmonika_langeh) May 8, 2021

Dr Monika Langeh posted a video of her 30-year-old patient grooving to the Love You Zindagi song, from Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt’s 2016 film Dear Zindagi, in the COVID-19 emergency ward. Her story went viral as she was spotted swaying to the tunes of the song to boost her morale. She unfornately died after her conditon became critical. Social media users were devastated and mourned the loss of the young patient on Twitter.