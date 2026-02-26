Home

Top 5 leaders with the most Instagram followers after PM Modi; Donald Trump ranks at…, Pakistan PM nowhere in the race

After PM Modi crossed 100 million Instagram followers, here’s a look at the top five global and Indian leaders who command massive digital influence and social media dominance worldwide.

Top 5 Leaders After Modi on Instagram

As politicians become increasingly dependent on social media outreach, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi just set a new record on Instagram by becoming the world’s first-ever leader to cross 100 million followers on the photo-sharing app. PM Modi now leads the world in Instagram followership, but who are some of the other biggest political leaders on Instagram across the globe? Here is the list.

Instagram followings of World Leaders Around The Globe

1. Donald Trump – Second Biggest Following of Any World Leader

US President Donald Trump is a close second as a world leader on Instagram, boasting nearly 43.2 million followers. As a divisive political figure, Trump’s Instagram following may wane or grow depending on who you ask, but for now, he holds the most Instagram followers of any other US politician.

2. Prabowo Subianto – Indonesia

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has accumulated roughly 15 million followers on Instagram, landing him at third place on our list of world leaders. The Indonesian president often mixes governmental announcements with other content that’s easy for younger Instagram users to digest.

3. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva – Brazil

President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ranks fourth on our list with 14.4 million Instagram followers. Lula is a fixture in Brazilian politics and presidency, giving him built-in name recognition that will likely carry him far in terms of social media following.

4. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan – Turkey

Turkish President Recip Tayyip Erdogan boasts 11.6 million followers on Instagram. Erdogan uses his Instagram to post about everything from domestic policy to meeting with foreign officials.

5. Javier Milei – Argentina

Argentina President Javier Milei completes our list with roughly 6.4 million Instagram followers. As far as world leaders go, Milei is definitely a wildcard and hisInstagram following reflects that.

Also read: PM Modi creates digital history, becomes first world leader to surpass 100 million instagram followers

Instagram followings of Indian Leaders

1. Yogi Adityanath

With around 16.1 million followers, Adityanath is currently the Indian political leader with the most Instagram followers after Narendra Modi. Similar to Modi, much of his content focuses on Indian culture, along with recaps of meetings and events that he attends.

2. Rahul Gandhi

Indian politician Rahul Gandhi has approximately 12.6 million Instagram followers and often uses his Instagram to share both personal moments and messages for younger voters.

Why does Instagram matter a lot nowadays?

Apps like Instagram are more than just a place for photos. They are now important tools for world leaders to tell their stories, talk to the public, and become well-known around the world.When a leader has millions of followers, it shows more than just how popular they are. it shows that using the internet is now a key part of how modern governments and politics work.

