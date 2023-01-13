Home

Jaw-Dropping Video Shows Powerful Tornado Rip Through US’ City Selma In Alabama | Watch

A powerful tornado toppled roofs, shredded the walls of several homes and uprooted trees and killed at least six people in US' city Selma in Alabama.

New Delhi: A powerful tornado toppled roofs, shredded the walls of several homes and uprooted trees and killed at least six people in US’ city Selma in Alabama. Videos from the site showed the giant, swirling storm system billowing across the city, leaving a trail of destruction. Selma, a city of about 18,000 residents, is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of the Alabama capital city of Montgomery.

In Selma, a city etched in the history of the civil rights movement, brick buildings collapsed, cars were on their side and traffic poles were strewn about in the downtown area. Plumes of thick, black smoke rose over the city from a fire burning. It was not immediately known whether the storm caused the blaze.

Watch: ‘Dangerous’ Tornado Hits Alabama’s Selma

This is the same storm cell that moved through Selma, AL producing damage to the town. It remains tornado warned as it tracks north of Montgomery, paralleling I-85. pic.twitter.com/XpLLmKJV6s — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) January 12, 2023

NEW video from Selma, which has been devastated by a tornado this afternoon pic.twitter.com/EnoQBucXg1 — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) January 12, 2023

Tornado damage in Selma from Deborah Brown. #ALwx pic.twitter.com/NtTOKDRjbw — Chad Baker (@ChadBlue83) January 12, 2023

Video & some images of major damage in Selma, #Alabama. Hoping for the best of those in the path of this horrific tornado. #ALwx #severewx @NWSBirmingham These are from Facebook. Credits will be given below. pic.twitter.com/OrgbiabLDW — Vortix (@VortixWx) January 12, 2023

Six people died due to the tornado in central Alabama, authorities said. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press he could confirm six fatalities were scattered across multiple homes in the Old Kingston community. Baggett said mobile homes and conventional homes were both damaged. “It seems to have been a couple of different houses where people were at home,” Baggett said.

At least 12 people were injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals by emergency responders, he said. Baggett said he didn’t know the extent of their injuries. Officials estimate that 40 to 50 homes were damaged or destroyed by storms that cut a strip across the county, Baggett said.