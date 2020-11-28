New Delhi: Local residents in Madurai were left stunned after a thick layer of toxic foam envloped parts of the Vaigai river and the Sellur pond on Saturday. Mixing of wastewater in ponds and the river, with the rain, formed the foam, news agency ANI reported. Also Read - Domestic Flights Update: Now Take Flights To Mangalore, Madurai, Coimbatore, Kangra - Read On

Notably, heavy rains had lashed the city last night following which the water levels in the pond and the river rose.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has stated that a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal which will concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours. The low-pressure area is very likely to intensify further and reach Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on December 2.

Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river

Similarly, a thick layer of toxic foam had enveloped the Yamuna River in the national capital as air quality slipped into the ‘poor category’. The reason behind that ‘toxic’ foam was high phosphate content following the discharge of toxic industrial pollutants including detergents into the river.