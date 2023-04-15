Home

Toying With Sculpted Liquid Using Augmented Reality Is Scientific Genius: Watch

Augmented Reality is an interactive experience that combines the “real world and computer-generated content".

Viral Video: We have known Virtual Reality (VR) for many years and it is not just an out-of-the-mind, out-of-the-body, and out-of-the-sphere experience, it is plainly crazy, of course in positive terms. It is pure simulation, just like they use it for training purposes in 3D near-eye displays. Now we have Augmented Reality (AR) which is an interactive experience that combines the “real world and computer-generated content” unlike VR where everything is happening inside the VR headsets. In AR, the content can span multiple sensory modalities, including visual, auditory, haptic, somatosensory, and olfactory.

This video shows the user toying around with sculpted liquid using AR.

The video is shared on Twitter by Interesting Videos @moistonig with the caption, “Sculpted liquid in Augmented Reality”.

Sculpted liquid in Augmented Reality pic.twitter.com/LNvjJRFhGA — Interesting Videos (@moistonig) April 14, 2023

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Augmented Reality (AR) can be defined as a system that incorporates three basic features: a combination of real and virtual worlds, real-time interaction, and accurate 3D registration of virtual and real objects. Augmented Reality is largely synonymous with mixed reality, says Wikipedia.

With each step forward in the digital revolution, “The Matrix” becomes less like fiction and more like reality. That’s in part because hardware engineers and software developers continue to refine their augmented reality technologies, making the line between real and virtual life ever blurrier, no matter how much Keanu Reeves squints in an effort to differentiate the two. Augmented reality (AR), it seems, may soon be the true reality for us all.

Augmented Reality is the blending of interactive digital elements like dazzling visual overlays, buzzy haptic feedback, or other sensory projections into our real-world environments, says howstuffworks.com.

