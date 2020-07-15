Seoni: In a shocking incident, an adult tiger was spotted resting in the middle of a flyover in Madhya Pradesh, to the horror of panic-stricken passersby. The incident occurred on National Highway 7 where the big cat was caught sitting in the middle of the road, roaring. Also Read - 'Look at This Beauty': Internet Left Amazed After Pictures of India's Only 'Golden Tiger' Go Viral

The video was shot by a passerby who was forced to wait on the flyover as the big cat rested on the road and halted the traffic. Watch it here:

The video has gone viral on social media, with people stunned to see this hair-raising sight.

However, the animal did not try to harm any human in their vehicles and later moved away from vehicles into a dark area. Eyewitnesses informed the forest department and a police team also reached the area after receiving reports of the tiger sighting.

As per NDTV report, the area from where the tiger appeared is close to Pench National Park, which is home to a number of tigers.