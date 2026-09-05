Traffic jam prompts scooter rider to take footpath, pedestrians forced aside | Viral

Trying to beat a traffic jam, a man took his scooter onto the footpath and recorded the ride. The clip prompted discussion about road behaviour, encroached pavements and weak enforcement.

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The incident also prompted a discussion about who should be blamed. Image Credit: @gharkekalesh/X

With traffic barely moving, one scooter rider chose an unconventional escape route: the footpath. A video shared by Ghar Ke Kalesh on X captures the man riding his scooter along the concrete walkway while a long line of vehicles remained stuck beside him.

In the video, the rider was seen moving steadily along the relatively empty footpath, which had a low barrier separating it from the congested road. Cars, two-wheelers and other vehicles could be seen stuck in traffic, their red tail lights stretching along the road.

How is this normal? Absolute idiots turning footpaths into personal highways pic.twitter.com/Suro4tdW69 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 3, 2026

Instead of waiting in the jam, the rider kept going on the footpath, passing pedestrians, fellow two-wheeler riders, street signs and lights along the way. Sharing the clip, Ghar Ke Kalesh questioned the behaviour, calling the practice of turning footpaths into “personal highways” anything but normal.

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Internet reactions

The incident also prompted a discussion about who should be blamed. While the scooter rider faced criticism, some users pointed out that many footpaths are already occupied by shops and businesses, leaving pedestrians with barely any space.

Another user wrote, “I am curious to know what normal behavior you see by the 2w on road. 90% of their driving skills are not normal.” A third user wrote, “Where is it from? Pls tag police of that region and get this stupid person fined.”

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Another user wrote, “The audacity to honk at people on the footpath.” A fifth user wrote, “What is not normal about this? Most cops everwhere seem to have stopped caring & more interested in making some extra money on the side. The state is similar across the country but especially true in Bangalore. Not sure where this is though.”