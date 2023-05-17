Home

Traffic Moves Below Bridge And Disappears, ‘Scary’ Video Rattles Netizens: Watch

The traffic moves below the bridge and just disappears.

Sometimes we get to see some unusual content that forces us to think hard and wonder if this is for real!

Social media is one of the most happening places in the virtual world. We come across abundant content related to different fields. There are pictures, sketches, animations, memes, and videos that are very interesting and entertaining. But sometimes we get to see some unusual content that forces us to think hard and wonder if this is for real!

Sharing one video with you that shows one such incident where the traffic moved under a bridge over what looks like a river. The traffic moves below the bridge and just disappears.

The video is shared on Twitter by CCTV IDIOTS @cctvidiots with the caption, “Can anyone explain? Please ”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Can anyone explain? Please pic.twitter.com/NFQ2tdqCgh — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) May 13, 2023

This is very strange and evokes curiosity as well as fear. Where is the traffic going and why are so many people still driving towards the same direction when it is seen that it is not safe?

There have been several comments on the video. Sharing a few with you.

Chad Pedro @ChadPedro: Yes. That is the top of a building, not the underside of a bridge. The motorists are simply making a left turn but the angle and optics makes the building in the bottom corner look like a bridge. ……I think

JS_Bond @_JS_Bond_: 100% correct The camera is on a rooftop looking down

Ines @InesvanBokhoven: No prob: the edge you’re looking at is a balcony. This is an optic illusion created by a strong zoom which makes the background seem just as close as the foreground. The road continues underneath the balcony.

حمود اليحيى 彡 Homoud @HomoudAlyahya: This is picture on video. The bridge was cut from another picture and placed on the video to make the cars disappear. I just did some manipulation of the video just to explain my idea

Jerry @Paranormal_Bass: You did all that just to be wrong

@ReubenLangdon: Roof top looks like a river. Once you see it you can’t not see it. Proof that we all want to see what is presented. Simply suggest something strange is happening and the brian will create the strangeness.

Annie @mostanxpnqxvmnh: It’s a painted roof on an overpass/bridge I think to look like water

John Pentony @pentony: The simplest answer is always the best answer. It’s an interdimensional gateway.

Brian Webb @Brian_of_God: Simple this is a perspective trick. Since it isn’t a 3d image, your brain thinks that the white edge is the edge of the road, when it is actually edge of a building on the other side of the road

