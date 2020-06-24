Social media platforms have not had a break ever since the shocking death of the pregnant elephant in Kerala wrenched our hearts out and now, another sad news floats in as an elephant calf was electrocuted to death in West Bengal. the incident occurred on Wednesday in Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar district. Also Read - With Necessary Relaxations, West Bengal Extends Lockdown Till July 31; Restricts Train, Metro Services

In just a week, this is the third incident of elephant death at the foothills of the eastern Himalayas as earlier, another elephant was killed in Nurpur village in Buxa forest area. On Wednesday, an elephant herd entered a betel nuts grove near the East Madarihar area after coming from the northern range of Jaldapara forest, as claimed by the state forest department officials. Also Read - 'No Clearance': Customs Department at Kolkata Airport Blocks Chinese Goods, Denies Strategy to Boycott

The report in IANS elaborated that it was when the elephants entered the grove that a tree fell down on electric wires which got snapped and as per the officials, the elephant calf got electrocuted to death after coming in contact with the live wire. To avert any further casualty, the villagers reportedly chased away the elephant herd back into the forest before they informed the local forest officials. Also Read - Schools, Colleges in West Bengal Not Opening Soon, to Remain Closed Till July 31

Sad news about the tuskers have been flooding in from Kerala, Chattisgarh, Odisha and now West Bengal. Last month end, the tragic death of the elephant in Silent Valley created a huge social media outrage. The incident came to light after Mohan Krishnan, a forest officer, posted an emotional note on his Facebook page, narrating the death of the elephant in the waters of the Velliyar River.

“When we saw her she was standing in the river, with her head dipped in the water. She had a sixth sense that she was going to die. She took the Jalasamadhi in the river in a standing position,” Krishnan, who was deputed to bring the elephant back to the shore, wrote. He also posted the photos of the elephant standing in the river water. The two-month pregnant elephant has presumably consumed a fruit with crackers that burst in her mouth.

In another upsetting news, two wild elephants, one of them pregnant, were found dead at a forest range in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district – one who died because of a liver ailment and another female elephant whose loss was mourned by the herd for hours.

So for, at least six dead elephants were found dead in Chhatisgarh. Recently, an elephant was found dead with a bullet injury in Mundeswar reserve forest under Madhapur forest range in Boudh, Odisha.