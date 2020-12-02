In an unfortunate incident, popular Mexican singer-songwriter Jerry Demara, who appeared on Mexico’s version of The Voice, died on Monday after improperly injecting vitamins into his buttocks. The 42-year- old Mexican performer passed away at a hospital in Brawley, California. Also Read - Cartel TikTok: Various Drug Mafia From Mexico Go Live on TikTok, Post Videos of Guns, Drugs & Money

After being admitted to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in California, he even shared a picture of him there but tragically died just hours later, The Sun reported. Following his death, Jerry's wife Claudia Plascencia wrote on social media that he had been "delirious and vomiting" before being taken to hospital and was in "unbearable pain in his leg and bottom".

What really happened?

On November 28, Demara posted a video from hospital telling fans he was there after taking the vitamin jabs. He described that he was in terrible pain but it is unclear why he became so ill.

In the video, he said, ”I am in the hospital because I have a problem in [my] bottom. By mistake, I used [the injections on] three different days, far from each other. I injected vitamins and the day before yesterday I did the same in the other part of my bottom. I have been suffering strong pain, around 12 levels out of 10, for six hours.”

However, he did not reveal what type of vitamins he had injected and why he had done so. Taking vitamin injections is reportedly popular with celebrities seeking to increase their energy levels.

Notably, Demara rose to fame in 2012 when he appeared on The Voice Mexico, known as La Voz and later wrote songs for various Mexican recording artists and bands. He is survived by his wife and their two children–daughter Allison and his son and musical collaborator Jerry Jr.