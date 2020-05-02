‘Count each blessing’ thrice is what Peninah Bahati Kitsao, a widow from Kenya, made netizens feel as news of her boiling stones amid COVID-19 lockdown, to make her starving children believe that food was being prepared, went viral. Setting several hearts breaking at the tragic news, Peninah, who lives in Kasauni in Mombasa County of Kenya, hoped that her youngest born would fall asleep while waiting for meal. Also Read - High BP Drugs Safe For Patients With COVID-19 Disease, Says Study

The news grabbed eyeballs when Peninah's neighbour, Prisca Momanyi, saw this tragic scene and alerted the media to her plight. Peninah lost her husband to an armed robber last year and lives with her eight children in a two-bedroom house without water and electricity. According to BBC News, Peninah is an illiterate woman who used to work as a washerwoman in her neighbourhood but bore the brunt of ommission of work in lieu of the coronavirus lockdown.

In an interview with Standardmedia, Peninah shared, "I had to devise a way of making my last born child know that there was food being prepared after she started to cry over hunger. The rest of my children are a bit older and when I told them we had nothing to eat, they understood." Though the Kenyan government has already launched a feeding programme as a relief for the coronavirus affected people, it has evidently not reached many who are worst affected.

All hope and faith in humanity is not lost as apart from alerting the media, Peninah’s neighbour also opened a bank account for her where she immediately started receiving money as Kenyans came forward for her help. Surprised at this “miracle”, Peninah told Tuko news website, “I didn’t believe that Kenyans can be so loving. I have been receiving phone calls from all over the country asking how they might be of help.”

We wish this pandemic ends soon, especially for the sake of these poor people across the world. May we all muster enough strength to extend a helping hand and uplift each other while we are stuck in it together!