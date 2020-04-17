Dubai: As the world reels from the coronavirus pandemic, enforcing lockdown is the only avenue left for the governments to control the burgeoning Covid-19 cases. However, the lockdown comes with its own stories of struggles and sacrifices. Also Read - Six States, Three Days, 2,700 Km: Kerala Woman Travels to Rajasthan to Meet Ailing Son, a BSF Personnel

In one such heartbreaking tale, an Indian family in the UAE had to watch the funeral of their son, on Facebook as they could not fly back to their native state of Kerala due to the COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

The 16-year-old boy named Jeuel G. Jomay, died on April 10, after a seven-year-long battle against cancer. A class 10 student of GEMS Millennium School in Sharjah, Jeuel died in American Hospital in Dubai, where he was admitted two weeks earlier.

Though he died in Dubai, his family comprising his parents and two younger brothers wished to lay him to rest in their hometown Kerala. After days of struggle, they got the approval for sending his mortal remains on a cargo plane on Wednesday.

“None of the flights was getting sanctioned soon. His father wanted to fly with him. But that was not possible. Finally, we managed to send him yesterday. We are grateful to everyone who supported us,” Jeuel’s cousin told Gulf News on Thursday.

She further said her and Jeuel’s families watched the funeral ceremonies on Facebook while the St. Mary’s Church in Sharjah provided a link to the YouTube livestreaming on its website. Tens of thousands of people watched the five-hour-long service that began with a prayer at the family’s home in Pathanamthitta followed by the ceremonies at a local church.