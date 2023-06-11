‘Train AI To Do The Job Wrong’: Woman Gets Bizarre Ideas After Losing Job To AI

Home

The woman identified as Emily worked as a copywriter. (Representational image: pixabay)

The woman identified as Emily worked as a copywriter. (Representational image: pixabay)

Woman TikToker: Every adversity brings along an opportunity, so they say. Not many might agree with the idiom but there are many who would swear by it. Just like a woman TikToker who claimed that he lost her job to artificial intelligence (AI). Not the one to give up, she applied for the role to train AI to do her job.

The woman who is identified as Emily worked as a copywriter. She said, “It’s going to take away the prospect of me finding a job in the future. But there’s no choice for me.”

Though later, Emily said that she didn’t get the job.

Copywriter Emily (@emilyhanley69) took to the platform to share that her company laid her off and brought in AI as a cheaper alternative and explained how there was a job opening to train the software to copy write, says indy100.com.

“And I’m going to have to take it. I’m going to have to take it because I cannot afford my apartment,” she said adding, “I’m about to eat a can of garbanzo beans. I’m selling off my possessions. I’m in no place to turn down a job. No place.

“It’s literally going to take away the prospect of me finding a job in the future. But I don’t have a way out. There’s no choice for me.”

Later, Emily posted an update that she did not get the offer for the job to which her followers on the social media platform responded in their own style and offered their own takes on the situation in the comments.

“Embrace it. Market yourself as a Ai consultant who trains Ai to write. Get the bag mama,” said one.

Another highlighted how “short sighted” AI could potentially be across companies.

“I just can’t see how AI replaces writers well. it would give every company the same copy in a market basically,” said the other.

A third focused on the positives, writing, “The flip side is, your next set of jobs could literally be being a consultant for marketing firms on using AI in their practice. You’ve got this!”

Meanwhile, one user came up with a genius plan to “train AI to do the job wrong” as a form of revenge, reports indy100.com.

