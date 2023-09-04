Home

No Engine, No Ropes: Watch Train Moves Mysteriously On Railway Tracks, Internet Says, ‘Aatmanirbhar Train’

This surprising event occurred on the railway lines of Barharwa, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Malda Rail Division.

Sahibganj: In an unusual incident in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj four railway carriages were observed moving along the tracks without an engine or a locomotive pilot. This surprising event occurred on the railway lines of Barharwa, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Malda Rail Division. These tracks were originally laid for the purpose of loading and unloading goods, primarily serving the Dighi main route.

For a considerable period, there has been a persistent request for the installation of barriers along the Dighi main route, but this demand has yet to be met. During this time, a train unexpectedly started moving along the tracks from the loading side without any engine or locomotive. Had there been passengers waiting on the platform or another train approaching, the situation could have turned disastrous.

Fortunately, no significant accidents occurred, bringing a sense of relief to the people. Local railway officials in Barharwa were unable to provide clear information regarding this sudden occurrence.

According to Local representatives they would raise the issue and file a complaint with higher railway authorities regarding the incident. They are also going to raise th efor the speedy construction of barriers on the Dighi route.

