‘Humare jaise logon ka..’: Trans Person in viral Delhi protest video finally breaks silence, calls out creator, opens up about challenges

In the 7-minute and 54-second video, the trans person slammed the online creator for allegedly uploading videos without their consent, calling it a pure violation of privacy.

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Viral Trans person calls out video creator, opens up about challenges faced by trans community.(Photo Credit: @SwakshTripathi)

A video featuring a trans person at a public protest in New Delhi has been widely shared across social media platforms, including Instagram. Dressed in a light sea-green saree and red blouse, and with a shaven head, the individual’s appearance caught the netizens’ attention. Well, originally, the viral short clip was posted by Instagram creator Parley, who is known for producing public-interaction content. In the viral clip, the creator approaches the trans individual and questions the purpose of the protest, while also asking why the individual was dressed in a saree. Soon, the interaction turned tense and ugly, with the trans person responding angrily and using abusive language.

The video received a multitude of likes, comments, and shares. Online trolling and abuse started to peak in the comment section of the creator’s account against the trans person. Amid this viral reel, another video featuring the same individual surfaced online, this time posted by a user named Swaksh Tripathi. However, unlike the earlier clip, the new video presented a different perspective on the interaction.

Let’s look at things from their pov pic.twitter.com/QTb4HfAkAn — Swaksh Tripathi (@SwakshTripathi) June 11, 2026

The trans person spoke out about the incident, alleging that the footage was recorded and shared without their consent. Expressing concerns over the privacy being violated, the trans person stated that the viral clip failed to capture the full context of the encounter, drawing attention to the challenges transgender individuals often face both online and offline.

In the viral video, the trans person could be heard saying in Hindi, “2 hafte ho gaye hain woh video li gayi thi humari, ijazat ke bina. 2 hafte se woh video viral ho gayi, humara chehra chap gaya social media mein. Lekin 2 hafte mein meri koi tasveer ya video nahi mili jo maine internet par lagayi ho” (It has been two weeks since that video of us was recorded without permission. In these two weeks, the video has gone viral, and my face has been splashed all over social media. Yet, in these two weeks, not a single photo or video of mine has been found that I myself posted on the internet.)

Later in the video, he stated, “Humne kitni mehnat ki hogi apni privacy ko maintain karne ke liye… Hum shant kisam ke insaan hain, mujhe shant jeevan jeena pasand hai. Hum baithke apna art aur design ka kaam karte hain, padhte hain, padhate hain, video games khelte hain, aur chup-chaap apni zindagi jeete hain. Shor mujhe pasand nahi hai. Humne apna video ya reel internet par nahi daala, kyunki humein pata hai trans logon ke saath kya hota hai, jo hua… dikh hi raha hai”Think of how much effort I must have put into maintaining my privacy… I am a quiet person; I like living a peaceful life. I sit and work on my art and design, read, teach, play video games, and live my life quietly. I don’t like noise. I didn’t post any videos or reels on the internet because I know what happens to trans people—and what has happened… is plain for all to see).

In the 7-minute and 54-second video, the trans person slammed the online creator for allegedly uploading videos without their consent, calling it a pure violation of privacy. They claimed that several people have commented, shared, and downloaded the video. The individual even alleged that their photograph had been uploaded to AI platforms and used without their permission, describing the act as a serious breach of privacy and a crime.