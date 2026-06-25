‘Sri Lanka was cheaper’: Traveller’s decision to skip Rishikesh sparks debate online | Viral

After weighing the cost of a Rishikesh trip against a vacation in Sri Lanka, a traveller chose the overseas destination instead. The story, which went viral on X, has sparked fresh debate about the growing expense of domestic tourism in India.

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Tourist ditches Rishikesh for Sri Lanka after hefty hotel and travel prices. Representational image

A traveller looking to take a short break in Rishikesh ended up booking a trip to Sri Lanka after comparing expenses and discovering that the overseas vacation offered better value for money. The story, which was shared on social media, has once again sparked debate over the rising cost of domestic travel in India compared to some international destinations.

What led to the debate?

The debate was sparked by a post from content creator Paritsh Sharrma, who recounted a friend’s experience while organising a trip to Rishikesh.

As per Sharrma, his friend’s plan to visit Rishikesh hit a roadblock when he started comparing prices. He reportedly discovered that reasonably comfortable hotels were charging Rs 9,000 to Rs 15,000 per night. Air travel added further strain on the budget, with Mumbai to Delhi flights alone costing around Rs 7,000 – Rs 8,000 one way, excluding the remaining journey.

A friend was going to Rishikesh for a trip. Checked decent hotels, ₹9K–15K per night. Flights from Mumbai to Delhi were ₹7K–8K one way. On the same budget, he booked Sri Lanka instead. Got a 5-star sea-facing hotel for ₹3K–5K, better value for money, cleaner air, more… — Paritsh Sharrma (️Paritosh) (@Paritolkks) June 24, 2026

On the same budget, the friend opted for Sri Lanka over Rishikesh. Sharrma claimed that even 5-star, sea-facing stays were priced between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 per night. He called it a better deal overall, highlighting the cleaner air, peaceful surroundings, and tourist-friendly vibe.

“Indian tourism is getting too expensive for what it offers,” Sharrma wrote. “If this continues, the country will lose appeal as people find better value elsewhere.”

Internet reactions

Many users raised concerns about the state of tourism infrastructure, highlighting issues like bad service, high prices, and lack of cleanliness.

A user said that problems like so-called “cab mafia,” “shop mafia,” and dirty surroundings make travelling unappealing, and they would prefer staying home or going somewhere cleaner instead.

One user recommended a cheaper route to Rishikesh via Mathura with budget-friendly hostel options. Several others called for improved cleanliness and civic responsibility, while another remarked that India’s tourism experience falls short compared to East Asia, citing high prices and inconsistent service.

One user noted that domestic tourism demand has surged since Covid-19, which has contributed to higher prices. However, they also acknowledged that destinations such as Sri Lanka can sometimes offer a comparable, or even better, holiday experience at a lower overall cost.