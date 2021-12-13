Chandigarh: Actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu made history on Monday as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021. The 21-year-old from Chandigarh won the international beauty pageant held in Eilat, Israel, by edging out Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira and South Africa’s Lalela Mswane. Sandhu, who has bagged the crown for India after 21 years, will be treated with ‘makki ki roti and sarson da saag’ by her parents when she comes back to her hometown, Chandigarh.Also Read - We Did It India: Urvashi Rautela Waves Tiranga As She Celebrates Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe Win | Watch

“It’s a proud moment for all of us. I can’t express how happy I am. She has always been very active and determined,” Harnaaz’s mother, Ravinder Kaur, told the media at her residence in Mohali. “Makki ki roti and sarson da saag is her favourite and I would love to treat her with it when she comes home. It doesn’t increase calories either,” added Kaur, a gynaecologist.

According to her mother, Harnaaz, who hails from a middle-class family, has proved her mettle. “She’s very confident and focused on achieving her goals. We have supported her passion,” she said. Excited over her win, Harnaaz’s brother, Harnoor, said: “Harnaaz remains calm and focused most of the time. She was confident from her school days that one day she will clinch this title and she got it.”

After she won the pageant, the family went to a nearby Sikh shrine to pray. Sandhu’s father has 17 brothers, and Harnaaz is the only female offspring in the extended family. “When she (Harnaaz) was born, we distributed sweets in the hospital,” Harnaaz’s father, P.S. Sandhu, said, adding that “we all will perform ‘bhangra’ on her arrival.”

Harnaaz’s hobbies are singing, cooking, theatre and horse-riding. She has won the Miss Universe crown after Lara Dutta won it in 2000. Harnaaz is currently pursuing her Masters’ degree in Public Administration. She also has a number of pageant titles to her name, such as Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017, Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. She has also starred in Punjabi films like ‘Yaara Diyan Poo Baran’ and ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’.

Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe – actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

(With IANS inputs)