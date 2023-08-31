Home

Viral

‘7 Golgappas for Rs 10’ Sparks WWE-Style Fight On UP Street | Viral Video

‘7 Golgappas for Rs 10’ Sparks WWE-Style Fight On UP Street | Viral Video

The altercation took a cinematic turn when the customer physically lifted the golgappa vendor and proceeded to beat him in the middle of the street.

‘7 Golgappas for Rs 10’ Sparks WWE-Style Fight On UP Street | Viral Video | Photo: X @gharkekalesh

Arguments between customers and vendors are a common sight on Indian streets, and we’ve become accustomed to witnessing such disputes. However, at times, these heated altercations escalate into violent confrontations, resulting in serious injuries. Similarly, a video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur depicting an enraged customer engaging in a WWE-style fight with a golgappa (pani puri) seller over a disagreement about the quantity of golgappas provided for Rs 10. The incident’s video has rapidly spread across the internet. The heated argument transformed into a wrestling match after the customer raised concerns about receiving only seven golgappas for Rs 10.

Trending Now

The situation took a cinematic twist when the customer, known as Kishor Kumar, physically lifted the vendor, Ram Sevak, and proceeded to assault him right in the middle of the street. This incident unfolded in the center of Hamirpur, near Akil Tiraha, and was recorded on video by a bystander.

You may like to read

Watch The ‘WWE Fight’ Over GolGappa Here

Kalesh b/w a Golgappa seller and Customer over 10rs me 7 golgappa hi kyu? pic.twitter.com/kpa0kIeiQ8 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 30, 2023

The video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by an account named @gharkekalesh with the caption, “Kalesh b/w a Golgappa seller and Customer over 10rs me 7 golgappa hi kyu?.”

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 154k views and received more than 1,700 likes. The clip has also prompted X users to express their thoughts in the comments section. Most of the users also stated that the street vendor was cheating the customers by selling the Golgappa costly, while others just cracked jokes on the incident.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

The street vendor was cheating customers, in UP golgappas on street are not that costly,” an X user stated.

Here in Bangalore, they serve six golgappas in Rs 30,” second user stated.

“Someone send a referee there,” the third user joked.

“7 are more than enough mumbai me 25 ke 5 de rhe,” said the fourth user.

“As per my request 😁. You don’t give me any credit for this video😂,” a user joked.

Following the viral video, Hamirpur Police swiftly initiated an investigation into the incident. Kishor Kumar managed to escape the scene before the police’s arrival. However, the video aided the authorities in identifying him, and they are currently in pursuit of him.

It’s important to mention that the Akil Tiraha area in Hamirpur has a history of similar occurrences due to the presence of unruly elements. This recent assault underscores the necessity for enhanced vigilance and safety measures in the locality. Ram Sevak, the victim, has chosen not to file a formal complaint with the police, expressing his reluctance to engage in legal procedures.

This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges that street vendors and small businesses occasionally encounter while operating in bustling urban environments.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES