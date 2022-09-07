Trending News: After torrential overnight rains left India’s IT capital struggling as inundation and waterlogging threw life out of gear, Twitterati did not hold itself back and fired from all cylinders. From plain angst to quirky sarcasm or questioning the authorities, many Twitter users were at their creative best, some quipping “Bengaluru is Venice now” while some others rued the eroding green cover leading to new civic challenges. The flood-like situation has led to a public outpour of anger against alleged misgovernance and the powers that be.Also Read - Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant Memes go VIRAL | VIRAL TWEETS

"Who needs a wonderla, a water amusement park when entire #bangalore can we be water park! Thanks for #bbmp , it takes lot of efforts and dedication to turn a city into a floating city!" a twitter user going by the name "anonymous!@Died_Democracy" said in a tweet.

Anirban Sanyal, another Twitter user, shared a picture of a water-logged city airport, and took a swipe at the state of infrastructure. “State of affairs in #BengaluruAirport today. I feel like crying seeing the state of infra in India. This is beyond shame,” he said in a tweet.

State of affairs in #BengaluruAirport today. I feel like crying seeing the state of infra in India. This is beyond shame. #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/bJZWgY81dl — Anirban Sanyal (@anirban_sanyal) September 4, 2022

There were some hilarious and sarcastic posts too. For instance, a Twitter handle with the name Gautam (@gautyou) said the tractors were back in posh layouts like Sunny Brooks and suggested resident welfare associations to invest in these vehicles as an alternative mode of transport during rains while @CitizenKamran, another Twitter user, ‘thanked’ Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for turning the city to “European Standards.” “Indiranagar has started to look like Venice,” he sarcastically remarked.

Thank you @CMofKarnataka @BSBommai you have developed our city to European Standards. Now Indiranagar has started to look like Venice. Please increase your corruption from 50% to 100% we will then be Venice for 365 days. Now this pleasure is only short lived#bengalururains pic.twitter.com/WXwVq15oBk — Kamran (@CitizenKamran) August 29, 2022

Chetan Krishna @ckchetanck said, “thanks to bbmp and @BJP4Karnataka now every apartment in Bengaluru is a lake view apartment.

Thanks to bbmp and @BJP4Karnataka now every apartment in Bengaluru is a lake view apartment.#bengalururains — Chetan Krishna (@ckchetanck) September 5, 2022

The hashtags ‘#BengaluruRains and #BengaluruFloods’ was flooded with videos and memes on the Bengaluru floods.

HERE’S HOW TWITTERATI REACTED TO BENGALURU RAINS BY FLOODING THE PLATFORM WITH MEMES AND JOKES:

Lifetime experience it was

Ab me bhi garv se bolungi… Nadi paar karke office jaati thi #bellandur #bangalorerain #bengalururains #bangaloretraffic pic.twitter.com/TQKHiYAQUE — Archana Panigrahi (@chana_pani) August 30, 2022

Swimming will now be a mandatory skill if you want a job in Bangalore. @BSBommai#bengalururains pic.twitter.com/h8FreH4vig — अभिषेक सिंह (@solanki_abhi24) September 5, 2022

