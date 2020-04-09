In a sweet video currently going viral across the Internet, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Williams and Kate Middleton, were seen interacting, giggling and having a fun video call session with kids of COVID-19‘s frontline workers. This was their first royal engagement from their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

Taking to their official Instagram handle later, they shared a video featuring them in one half and the school kids wearing Easter-themed bunny ears on the other half. The caption of the video elaborated, “In conversation with…Casterton Primary Academy Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication – and to wish the children a very Happy Easter (sic).” Also Read - Pakistan Extends Ban on Domestic, International Flights as Coronavirus Cases Reach 4,695

While Kate donned a yellow Zara jumper with puff sleeves and accessorised it with a pair of gold fern drop earrings from Zoraida London, William was seen formally dressed in a sky blue shirt. Engaged in Easter activities, the kids flaunted their paintings before the Duke and the Duchess who were seen having a gala time with them. One child even told the Duke that the “first William was called William the Conquerer” and asked, “What do you want to be called in 1,000 years time?” To this, the Duke laughingly replied that he didn’t think he could answer that. Also Read - Around 2 Dozen Defy Lockdown For Friday Namaaz, 7 Arrested in Greater Noida

On the other hand, the Duke was seen joking with a kid and said, “I like your bunny ears. They look like the real deal.” The kids showed the pictures that they had painted of their parents working on the frontline in services such as the NHS, social care, working at the supermarkets or as delivery drivers. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were then presented with a virtual bouquet of paper flowers. Later, not only did the royal couple thank the teachers and other staff members of the school for keeping the school open during the Covid-19 epidemic and engaging the kids but also talked about the effect that the pandemic was having on the youngsters.

The UK reported 938 new deaths on Wednesday due to coronavirus with the death toll surging past 7,000. As per the latest reports, the lockdown in United Kingdom is ‘to be extended beyond next week.’